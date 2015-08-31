Central Florida Keeps An Eye Out For Flooding

All eyes are on rivers, lakes and low lying areas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Erika could cause flooding in central Florida. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Monday evening. The ground is already soaked, and an additional three inches is expected.

“The great thing about Florida is that we have very large flood plains,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris. “It’s a blessing but it’s also a curse. It’s a blessing in that it takes a little while for us to flood, a curse that it takes a long time for it to go away.”

Harris said the St John’s River isn’t swollen enough to trigger road closures, but he’s keeping an eye on the rising waters.

Harris suggests residents in flood prone areas stock up on fresh sand bags and know their evacuation plan. Everyone, he said, can protect themselves from mosquitoes by eliminating surfaces where water can pool up and breed the pesky insects.