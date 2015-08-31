© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2,000-Year-Old Central Florida Tree To Be Cloned For Reforestation

By Amy Green
Published August 31, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Archangel Tree Archive wants to reforest the Earth by cloning the oldest trees. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Environmentalists plan to clone a 2,000-year-old bald cypress tree in Seminole County that is believed to be among the world's oldest.

The soaring cypress known as Lady Liberty is part of an effort to clone the world's oldest trees and rebuild depleted forests with the sturdiest saplings.

The Archangel Tree Archive has cloned more than 100 trees worldwide. The process involves fortifying clippings in a lab and then planting saplings.

Stephen Hamblin is a Central Florida volunteer for the organization.

"There might be a possibility in theory that it contains genes that are strong, and if you reintroduce it into the population and global reforestation it would strengthen and help build our old forests back."

Lady Liberty is located in Big Tree Park feet from where the older and larger Senator bald cypress burned to the ground in 2012.

Arborists will climb to the top of the 90-foot Lady Liberty and take clippings. The Archangel Tree Archive will donate 20 saplings to Seminole County for planting.

