Central Floridians Get Sandbags in Preparation for Flooding

Central Florida residents are preparing for possible high winds and flooding as Tropical Storm Erica makes its way to the coast from Puerto Rico. Meteorologists predict the storm could reach our area as early as Monday. More than two dozen emergency management sites have sandbags for residents.

Emergency management staff in Osceola County are prepared to hand out at least 15,000 sandbags at its nine distribution centers between today and tomorrow. Staff are urging residents to plan for heavy flooding by lining the bags in front of their doors; and to have enough to last past Monday night when the storm is expected to pass through Central Florida.

Volusia, Orange, and Brevard Counties are limiting the number of sandbags per resident. The number varies between ten and twenty-five per vehicle, but it could change.

Seminole and Volusia county residents must bring a shovel to get sand from the distribution centers.

The hours when sandbags are available varies from county to county, but typically ranges between 8 am and 7 pm.

