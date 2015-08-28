Central Florida Officials Urge Residents To Prepare For Tropical Storm Erika

Have a kit, make a plan, and stay informed. That’s the advice from emergency management officials as Tropical Storm Erika makes its way towards Florida.

Current projections have the storm making landfall on Florida’s southwest coast Monday morning. In preparation, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the entire state this morning.

Brevard County’s Don Walker says make sure you have food, water and medications for at least three days for you, your family and pets.

“Make sure that you’ve got a way to keep your family informed about what your plans are, are you going to evacuate? Are you going to go to a shelter? Because if the storm occurs and your family can’t get a hold of you, they’ll panic,” said Walker.

Make sure you don’t have stuff in your front lawn, backyard or porch that could become projectiles. People who are sick and elderly should register or be registered for special needs shelters.