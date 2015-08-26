Seminole State Wins Approval For Health Science Bachelor's

Seminole State College won approval today to offer a new bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

The four-year degree will be available in 2016. The Florida Department of Education approved five specializations for the degree, including respiratory therapy, community paramedicine and simulation in health care education.

Seminole State now offers four bachelor’s degrees, and expects the health science degree to have 200 students at capacity. Seminole State will offer the degree at its planned Altamonte Springs campus in a new building.

“There’s a tremendous need for healthcare professionals in Florida with advanced skills,” said Dr. Laura Ross, vice president of academic affairs for Seminole State, in a news release. “This new degree, created with direct input from Central Florida healthcare industry, will help meet this need and help professionals who have an associate degree advance their careers.”

Check here for more.