Seminole County Commissioners Approve 'Orlando North' Rebranding

Seminole County has a new nickname: Orlando North. Commissioners voted 3 -2 today on a campaign to rebrand the area. It features a logo with an arrow pointing north over the words ‘Orlando North - Seminole County.’

It is the product of focus groups and workshops on ways to bring more visitors to the area.

Executive director Danny Trosset said research showed the best way to rebrand the county was to attach it to a popular location.

”We feel like Orlando North Seminole County accomplishes that," he said. "Orlando being one of the top tourist destinations in the world and us being just north of Orlando. It really helps.”

Some residents opposed the logo. Chairwoman Brenda Carey and Commissioner Carlton Henley voted against it, arguing that Seminole County does not need to attach itself to another place.

But Trosset insisted the logo would not alter the area's identity.

“Seminole County will always be Seminole County to the residents of this great county," he said. "We’re not changing that. This is a marketing—tourism marketing initiative. This will really not impact anything in the county.”

Tourism officials plan to use the logo on travel brochures, web sites, and social media.

The new branding campaign starts October 1st.