Redistricting Back In Court

The Florida Supreme Court will have to decide how to fix the state’s congressional maps. That’s after a district court hearing Tuesday about the disputed maps.

Circuit Court judge Terry Lewis said he’ll ask the Florida Supreme Court what to do next.

He said he doesn’t have the authority to resolve the differences between the Florida House and Senate, after a special session ended with no agreement on new maps.

Stetson University political science professor T. Wayne Bailey said the state supreme court has a daunting task, “because it requires the court to wade into what used to be called the political thicket.”

Further complicating the task, said Bailey, a legal challenge from Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown who says the proposed redistricting disadvantages minorities.

“We certainly are about to experience some political hurricanes I think," said Bailey.

Winter Garden Republican Daniel Webster is also unhappy with the proposed changes.

Lawmakers ended a special session last Friday unable to agree on new maps.

The Florida Senate wants the Supreme Court to let the lower court decide which of the proposed maps- either the House or the Senate map - is better.