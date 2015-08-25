© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos To Visit Space Coast

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 25, 2015 at 10:31 AM EDT
Jeff Bezos at Blue Origin’s launch facility in West Texas. Photo: Blue Origin
Amazon.com CEO and founder of private space company Blue Origin is heading to Cape Canaveral. Jeff Bezos' "significant announcement” next month could mean more launches from Florida’s space coast.

Space Florida and other agencies in Brevard have been negotiating a deal to bring an unnamed private space company to Florida’s space coast. Known only as “Project Panther”, it’s speculated that company is Blue Origin.

FloridaToday reports the secret deal would bring manufacturing to Exploration Park at Kennedy Space Center and a launch facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force station.

Blue Origin will launch a rocket for space tourism called New Shepard. It’s also developing an orbital system that could compete for NASA commercial crew and supply contracts.

Bezos will make the announcement at Cape Canaveral next month.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne
