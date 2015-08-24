Ride With A Veteran As He Takes Lynx To Medical City

Two new Lynx bus routes have begun rolling. They’ll help veterans get to Lake Nona Medical City.

The Fast Link 406 runs Monday to Saturday from Downtown Orlando to Medical City, only stopping at Florida Hospital East and locations in Medical City.

The Fast Link 407 runs from Downtown Kissimmee to Medical City and the Airport, with minimal stops.

Both routes are free for the first two weeks. Lynx is also making minor adjustments to more than 40 other routes.

Listen to the audio as Health Reporter Abe Aboraya rides shotgun with David Williams to his appointment before the new routes started. Williams, who is transitioning out of homelessness, would normally take six hours to get to his appointment.