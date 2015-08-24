Orlando Police Union Wants Third Party Investigation of Ashton

The Orlando police union wants a third party investigation of State Attorney Jeff Ashton. Ashton admitted to having an Ashley Madison account, a web site for people looking for cheating partners. Ashton says he didn’t break any laws. Union president Shawn Dunlap says if that’s true, Ashton should welcome an independent investigation.

“Just because he said he didn’t break any law, I think that the public deserves to know if he didn’t break any law,” said Dunlap.

The police union is asking Orange County government to preserve all electronic records related to this for public records requests. Dunlap says the union will most likely contact the offices of the governor and the attorney general to request a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

Dunlap says the Ashley Madison site has been tied to prostitution in other parts of the country.