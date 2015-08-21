Spotlight: Orlando Poet Performs Powerful Spoken Word Poem In Parramore

Eric Breitenbach of The Southeast Center for Photographic Studies at Daytona State College and Orlando Poet Simba Castano teamed up for a special video project.

The two collaborated on a video of Simba performing her spoken word poem about the changes happening in the Parramore neighborhood as development moves in.

The African American neighborhood is in flux, many of its residents are jobless, and yet here's a new soccer stadium on the way, new condos and restaurants going up around the edges.

We spoke to Breitenbach and Castano about the places and people they encountered while doing this project. Listen to the interview by clicking the player above and watch the video:

Simba Castano works with the homeless, teaching them how to write poetry. Find more information about "Speak Out Wednesdays" here.

