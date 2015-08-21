© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Friday News Round Table

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 21, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT
A Florida bill would allow needle exchange programs to operate across the state.
Heroin has overtaken cocaine as the deadliest street drug in Orange County and Mayor Teresa Jacobs says she wants to do something about it - fast.

What’s the best way to tackle the heroin problem in Central Florida? And if it’s not heroin, will something else spring up just as fast to replace it?

Also, there’s a primary battle brewing with Central Florida Democrats eyeing new congressional seats. Is redistricting helping the Democratic party in Florida?

And, urban renewal in Parramore. Orlando City Soccer sells out of its season tickets. The team’s on a roll- but what’s impact is the new stadium going to have on the Parramore neighborhood?

 

 

