Presidential Hopeful Jeb Bush Takes on New Role: Comic Book Character

By Renata Sago
Published August 20, 2015 at 2:49 PM EDT
The comic book offers a glimpse into former Florida governor and presidential hopeful Jeb Bush's life. Photo: StormWater Publishing.
Former governor and presidential hopeful Jeb Bush is now a comic book character. StormWater Publishing released this week a 22-page comic called “Political Power: Jeb Bush – Legacy.” It’s part of a series that profiles popular candidates vying for the presidential nomination this campaign season.

Writer Michael Frizell teamed up with a comic book artist to capture tidbits about what he calls the man behind the Bush persona.

"My mandate as a writer was to get to the human side of these candidates," he said. "You kind of play to their fan base a little bit, sure. But I don’t want to shy away from too much controversy, so I kind of put that in there, too."

Frizell offers a snapshot into Bush’s family life and hints at the responsibility of being the son and brother of former presidents.

“I’m not interested in the super hero stuff," he added. "What I want is to write something relevant that makes sense, and people are genuinely interested in what’s happening nowadays.”

Bush’s comic book comes just weeks after StormWater Publishing released similar comic book bios on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Since 2008, the publisher has released more than 60 comic book bios on popular icons.

Central Florida News, politics, Jeb Bush, 2016 Presidential Race
Renata Sago
