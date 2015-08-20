Panel: UCF Fraternity Didn't Violate Sexual Misconduct Rules

A panel is recommending a UCF fraternity not be found in violation of the school’s sexual misconduct policy. Sigma Nu’s suspension could be lifted next week.

The fraternity was accused of condoning sexual misconduct. The trouble started with an undercover video where one member of Sigma Nu can be heard chanting “rape ‘em” after a night of drinking.

The Office of Student Conduct held a hearing, and is recommending the fraternity not be held in violation of the sexual misconduct policy. The committee wrote that that the conduct was from one member, not the whole fraternity, and that other members tried to calm the man down and put him to bed.

A final decision will come next week, and it’s possible for the school not to follow the committee recommendation.

A UCF spokesman called the behavior appalling, and said the school is working with the fraternity to address the culture that lead to the behavior. UCF said a separate criminal rape investigation of a Sigma Nu member has been turned over to the State Attorney’s office, but that office is unable to confirm they have a case.