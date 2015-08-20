NASA: No Doomsday Asteroid Heading Our Way

No, an asteroid isn’t striking the Earth anytime soon.

In a response to a rumor gone viral, NASA wants to put people’s mind at ease.

Web and blog posts warn that an asteroid would slam into earth near Puerto Rico next month – devastating the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts.

NASA says – no way.

The Near-Earth Object office released a statement saying there is no scientific basis or shred of evidence that anycelestial body will impact earth.

In fact, there’s only a .01% chance that any potentially hazardous asteroid will hit earth in the next 100 years.

NASA detects and tracks asteroids and comets passing within 30-Million miles of earth.

This isn’t the first online rumor of an asteroid strike, and it probably won’t be the last.

You can can keep up with NASA’s asteroid tracking efforts - follow them on twitter: @AsteroidWatch



