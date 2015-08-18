© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Zimmerman Selling Confederate Flag Painting To Help Florida Gun Shop Owner

By Catherine Welch
Published August 18, 2015 at 10:08 AM EDT
George Zimmerman's painting of the Confederate flag .' Photo: Florida Gun Supply
George Zimmerman has picked up a paintbrush to help a Florida gun shop owner who has banned Muslims from his store. Zimmerman is helping by selling prints of his painting of the Confederate flag.

Last month gun shop owner Andy Hallinan posted a controversial video declaring his Inverness shope a quote “Muslim-free” store. Zimmerman reached out to help Hallinan pay legal bills by selling prints of his painting.

Zimmerman explains to Hallinan why, in a video posted on the gun shop’s website. “I was painting the American flag when I heard of you getting sued by CAIR,” said Zimmerman, “and I decided that I would do for you what the American people did for me.”

Zimmerman is the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of murder in the shooting death of unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.

Catherine Welch
