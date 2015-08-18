© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State Sen. Geraldine Thompson Running For Congress

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 18, 2015 at 6:37 PM EDT
State Sen. Geraldine Thompson monitors election results, August 2014. Photo by Amy Green
State Senator Geraldine Thompson is running for congress in Central Florida’s District 10. Former Orlando police chief and fellow Democrat Val Demings is also running for that district.

Thompson said she wants to represent "a broader area of service and a broader number of people."

“When I looked at the proposed map, I saw that all of my current senate district is encompassed in the congressional district," said Thompson.

"These are voters who are familiar with me, who have voted for me four times in the last two years," she said.

Florida lawmakers are in a special session to redraw congressional maps, including District 10, represented by Daniel Webster, R- Winter Garden.

Thompson said her legislative experience makes her a stronger candidate than Demings.

"I’m not running against her, I’m running for the seat and for the citizens of Congressional District 10, to bring to them the experience I’ve had as a legislator, which she has not had.”

Demings announced her congressional run on Monday.

 

Matthew Peddie
