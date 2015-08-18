© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Parramore Tackles A Changing Neighborhood

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 18, 2015 at 5:25 AM EDT
View of Downtown from Parramore. Photo: Flickr, Keone

Editor's note: This Intersection show by Matthew Peddie, host and assistant news director, and Brendan Byrne, program and online content producer, won second place in the public affairs category of the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters 2016 radio and TV contest held April 9, 2016 in Orlando.

Parramore is in flux. Orlando’s historically black neighborhood will soon be home to a soccer stadium, and a brand new preschool through eighth grade public school. And that’s just the start.

Orlando city leaders say the future’s looking good for residents of this neighborhood with better educational choices and more job opportunities.

But some long-time residents are wary of what’s ahead. Will there still be a place for them in the new Parramore?

Ahead on Intersection we talk to people with a stake in the neighborhood’s future: City Commissioner Regina Hill, Orlando City Soccer Club president Phil Rawlins, and hotelier Harris Rosen.

And we’ll hear how Parramore is tackling crime, how development is spilling into surrounding neighborhoods and how an economy has sprung up around game day parking.

