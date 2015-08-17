Task Force Meets To Address Heroin in Orange County

A task force meets for the first time today to tackle Orange County’s growing heroin problem. In April, heroin narrowly overtook cocaine as the deadliest street drug in Orange County.

Orange County’s mayor and sheriff head the 20-member task force. It will spend six months researching and recommending what the county and law enforcement should do to battle the rise in heroin use.

Experts say heroin use is growing quickly, in part because Florida has cracked down on prescription pill abuse. By almost every measure, residents of Orange County are turning to heroin in greater numbers, with sometimes deadly results:





A 400 percent increase in the number of times law enforcement has had a state lab test for heroin, more than all other Central Florida counties combined.

A 43 percent jump in the number of heroin-related bookings into the jail.

A 38 percent increase in heroin overdose deaths.

And heroin use is growing among most demographics, including young professionals. The Orange County Heroin Task Force will recommend ways to combat heroin in four broad areas: Law enforcement, education and prevention, health care and treatment.

Some ideas – like a needle exchange – would require a state law to be passed.

See below for a list of the task force members.

