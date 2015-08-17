Regina Hill Sees New Hope In Parramore

A soccer stadium is on its way to Parramore, and with it new businesses and residents. It’s a neighborhood in flux, and 90.7’s Matthew Peddie caught up with Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill at the ribbon cutting of a newly renovated row of shops there- to talk about the neighborhood’s past and future.

"I remember the great neighbors, what it was to be a kid here, go to our community parks, it being safe," said Hill, who moved to Orlando at the age of 9, and spent 30 years in Parramore.

But the neighborhood changed as she grew up into "a place of gloom and despair."

Now, said Hill, new venues and new businesses are bringing hope to Parramore.

"I really see the community engaged like never before. The people here are taking stock in the community, and I don't think that had happened in a very long time."