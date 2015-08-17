Planned Parenthood To Sue Over Florida Citations

Planned Parenthood will ask a judge today for an emergency injunction after state officials cited three Florida clinics. They say a judge must step in to protect access to safe and legal abortions in Florida.

The Agency for Health Care Administration inspected all 16 Planned Parenthood clinics in Florida after undercover videos released by an anti-abortion group show officials describing how they provide aborted fetus tissue for medical research.

Officialscited three clinics for performing second trimester abortions when only licensed to do first trimester abortions.

Planned Parenthood is suing, saying the state is using a “new and unpublished” definition of trimesters to cite the clinic. This is a breaking news story, check back later for more details.