Spotlight: Central Florida’s Video Game And Space Industries Collide At Indie Galactic Space Jam

Developers and engineers from the video game and space industry are teaming up this weekend in Orlando for Indie Galactic Space Jam. It’s an event where people are challenged to make games that inspire excitement about space travel and exploration.

Artists, designers, musicians, programmers and engineers have only 48 hours to prototype a game. Indie Galactic Space Jam starts Friday night and wraps up on Sunday. Kunal Patel and Peter Smith are two organizers of the event.

"Last time we had 20 games created. They ranged from very simple games that one person put together to things a whole team worked on. Some of them were using data from NASA others were just like for pure fun," said Smith.

Patel stresses games reach so many people and can have big real world impacts.

"Space travel and research and the things NASA and SpaceX and all these other space companies are doing, they take decades and they take billions of dollars, sometimes trillions of dollars, to do these kinds of things and we can do them here on earth for a whole lot less. We have a lot of talented people that can create some pretty amazing simulations," said Patel.

