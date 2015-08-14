© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Friday News Round Table

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 14, 2015 at 7:10 AM EDT
Summer’s not over yet but it’s back to school already for some kids in Central Florida.

Brevard County students hit the books this week- more time for instruction before testing begins perhaps- but should they get that extra week or two of summer?

Seminole County school board officials want to replace the Florida Standards Assessment test with something else.

And in Volusia County should school kids have to wear a uniform? Parents for and against school uniforms speak out.

Join the conversation with our panel of journalists about these stories - plus we’ll dig into redistricting, how some cities are tackling panhandling and more.

