Congressman Mica Expects Full Funding For Phase 2 Of Florida’s SunRail

Congressman John Mica has announced that he expects full funding for the next phase of SunRail by the end of next month. Mica said the Federal Transit Administration notified him that Congress is receiving the plan and the full funding agreement.

“Congress has 30 days to act on it. We will do that, expedite it, and by the end of September we can sign the full funding agreement for phase two of SunRail,” said Mica.

It’s funding for the stretch of rail running from Sand Lake Road to Poinciana. “And it actually has some of the highest ridership projections of any part of the SunRail system,” he said.

Mica pointed out that this stretch will pave the way for SunRail to pull into the Orlando International Airport.

Phase 2 will add 17 miles to SunRail's current 32 miles of train service.