Congressman Grayson Pushing For Social Security Hike

Congressman Alan Grayson will introduce legislation to boost Social Security payments. He wants to link Social Security checks to the cost of healthcare.

Grayson wants to give seniors a 3 percent raise and tie future increases to the cost of being elderly. The House has passed legislation boosting disability payments for veterans, and Grayson thinks they’ll pass his bill as well. “We’re all either seniors or hope to be one, one day,” said Grayson. “And so everybody has a stake in making sure that the cost of living increases that seniors get in Social Security are fair, equitable and full.”

Seniors will likely go next year without a cost of living adjustment to their Social Security.

Grayson is running against Rep Patrick Murphy in the primary for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat.