NASA Tests SLS Engine, Could Take Astronauts To Mars

NASA’s testing out an engine that could one day carry astronauts to Mars.

The RS-25 engine is one of four that will power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) that will carry the Orion capsule to deep space destinations like Mars.

It’s a modified Space Shuttle engine and when all four engines fire, they’ll generate 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

The nearly 9-minute test fire will simulate the heat and pressure stresses the engine will face during liftoff.

They’ll also test a new control system in the engine - which will regulate fuel and thrust during firing.

The test is being conducted at the A-1 test stand at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The facility was used to test Apollo and Shuttle engines.