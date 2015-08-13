© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
League of Women Voters Holds Gun Safety Summit

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 13, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
league-women-voters-fl-logo

The League of Women Voters is hosting a summit in Orlando Thursday aimed at defeating the latest attempt at passing a “campus carry” bill in Florida.

The League is partnering with the national group Campaign to Keep Guns Off Campus to present the Gun Safety Summit. Higher education and law enforcement leaders from around the state will speak out against the bill, which allows people with concealed weapons permits to carry guns on college campuses.

Supporters say it will prevent mass shootings on campus, but the League’s Patti Brigham says only police are properly trained to handle such tragedies...but keeping guns off campus could prevent other dangerous situations.

“For example, suicide is the second-highest cause of death among college-age students," she said. "Many of these students are away from home for the first time, they’re being exposed to alcohol and drugs.  You bring a firearm into that situation, and it is just a very bad recipe. Accidents are also a possibility.”

 The “campus carry” bill stalled in the last legislative session. It was re-filed last week for consideration in the 2016 session.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando's ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida's justice system to the changing face of the state's economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she's off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida's many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
