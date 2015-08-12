Women's National Soccer Team To Central Florida, Orlando City Eye Playoffs

The Citrus Bowl will host the US Women’s National Soccer team – the same team that won the World Cup last month. They’re traveling the nation on their victory tour and will take on the Brazilian national team in a friendly contest.

Is Orlando becoming the soccer capital of the south? 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with The Mane Land soccer blogger Andrew Marcinko about the visit from the world cup winners – and a look at the Orlando City Soccer Club’s season so far.