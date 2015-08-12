© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Renovations At Kennedy Space Center For Evolving Space Program

By Amy Green
Published August 12, 2015 at 1:14 PM EDT
Orion blasts off atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: KennedySpaceCenter.com
Photo of Orion Launch Dec. 5 2014

NASA is planning new renovations at Kennedy Space Center as the space agency prepares to send astronauts to an asteroid and Mars on its first new spacecraft in a generation.

It has selected J.P. Donovan Construction of Rockledge in Brevard County to refurbish some of the ground infrastructure that will launch astronauts into deep space.

The company was awarded a $46 million dollar contract to retool a mobile launcher, used during the shuttle program to move the shuttles to the pads before launches.

The renovations are part of a massive transformation at Kennedy as the space center transitions into a multi-user spaceport after the shuttle program ended in 2011.

NASA plans on private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to fly astronauts to the International Space Station while it focuses on its new deep space capsule, Orion.

Orion's first unmanned test flight was in December.

Subcontractors include Core Electric of Melbourne, MDI Services of Orlando and Bragg Crane and Rigging of Long Beach, Calif.

Central Florida NewsKennedy Space CenterOrionNASASpace
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
