First GOP Candidate Files For Grayson’s Congressional Seat

Orlando businessman Wayne Liebnitzky has officially thrown his hat in the ring for Alan Grayson’s congressional district. He’s the first Republican running for the seat.

Liebnitzky is a UCF graduate and navy veteran who owns a tool distributing company. He said Congress needs a businessman, and not another politician, to get things done.

So far he’s the only Republican vying for Grayson’s seat.

The democratic field is crowded with five candidates running including Grayson’s girlfriend and his former district director.

Grayson is not seeking reelection, instead he is running for Marco Rubio’s senate seat.