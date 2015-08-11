© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia County School Board Considering Student Uniforms

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 11, 2015 at 12:44 PM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Volusia County school board will address possible school uniforms at Tuesday's meeting. This is the first step; no votes will be taken.

Board Chair Linda Costello says she’s in favor of school uniforms. She thinks they would increase security and level the playing field.

“I think it removes a lot of the competition over stuff and status for one thing... creating an environment that’s focused on learning,” said Costello.

Right now Volusia County students must follow general dress code guidelines such as no tank tops, halter tops or muscle shirts. School uniforms under consideration include solid colored, collared shirts and khaki pants.

The plan is to start school uniforms in the elementary schools for the 2016-2017 school year.

Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
