Rep. Daniel Webster Urges Florida Lawmakers To Vote Down Maps

Two members of central Florida’s congressional delegation are upset over the shape of their districts in newly proposed congressional maps. The complaints come from both sides of the aisle.

First, Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown tried to block the maps through legal action, saying they dilute the minority vote. Now, Republican Congressman Daniel Webster’s disputing the new shape of his district.

He told lawmakers the proposed map purposely harms him as the incumbent. “The new configuration for District 10 makes the seat uncompetitive for anyone in my party including me,” said Webster.

Webster’s current district is rectangular, stretching from Lake County down into Winter Haven with a hook into Orlando. The proposed district is boxier, covering parts of Lake County and much of Orlando.

Lawmakers are back in Tallahassee drawing new maps after the Florida Supreme Court ruled they violated the state's constitution.

Webster would not say whether he would seek reelection should the redrawn district remain.