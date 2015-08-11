New Prayer Space Nears Completion At MCO

Islamic Passengers who want a quiet place to pray at Orlando International Airport will soon be able to spend time in a reflection room.

It’s part of a new international lounge under development near the new Emirates airlines terminal.

Islamic Society of Central Florida president Imam Muhammad Musri said the airport consulted with faith leaders before building the reflection room.

“It’s a reflection room for multiple faiths, including the Muslim faith," said Musri.

"There’s space for Christians, for Jews, for other faith communities who like to use the reflection room. The airport is upgrading, basically to what many other international airports have,” he said.

Imam Musri says the Emirates service will bring an influx of international passengers- so it makes sense to build the room there.

The reflection room will open in September. The airport says it complements a non-denominational chapel in terminal B. The airport is also planning to build another non-denominational chapel in the main terminal.