© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Fact-Checking Former Governors On Economic Policy Claims

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 11, 2015 at 2:01 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

While watching the GOP presidential hopefuls in their first big debate last week, 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind noticed a trend. Several former governors claimed their economic policies were so successful in their respective home states, that their economies outperformed the US as a whole. He singled out former Florida Governor Jeb Bush along with Louisiana’s Bobby Jindahl and Rick Perry of Texas for making similar statements.

But Fishkind says this is an exaggerated claim, because there’s a limit to what a governor can do to affect the economic health of a state.

Tags
Fishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details