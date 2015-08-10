© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. Women’s World Cup Champs Play Brazil In Orlando’s Citrus Bowl

By Catherine Welch
Published August 10, 2015 at 10:43 AM EDT
Orlando City Soccer Club President Phil Rawlins announces the U.S. vs. Brazil game./Photo: Catherine Welch
The U.S. Women’s World Cup champions will play Brazil this fall at the Citrus Bowl. The recent World Cup champs will play their rival Brazil October 25th.

They’ll play on turf instead of grass, and Orlando City Soccer President Phil Rawlins expects fans from all over to pack the Citrus Bowl. “Given the success of the women’s game in the recent World Cup, I expect we’ll draw over 40,000 for this game,” said Rawlins.

Rawlins said he’s working to bring a professional women’s team to Orlando.

Tickets to the US versus Brazil game go on sale August 21st.

