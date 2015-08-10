U.S. Women’s World Cup Champs Play Brazil In Orlando’s Citrus Bowl

The U.S. Women’s World Cup champions will play Brazil this fall at the Citrus Bowl. The recent World Cup champs will play their rival Brazil October 25th.

They’ll play on turf instead of grass, and Orlando City Soccer President Phil Rawlins expects fans from all over to pack the Citrus Bowl. “Given the success of the women’s game in the recent World Cup, I expect we’ll draw over 40,000 for this game,” said Rawlins.

Rawlins said he’s working to bring a professional women’s team to Orlando.

Tickets to the US versus Brazil game go on sale August 21st.