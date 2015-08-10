© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hunters Poised To Outpace Bears In Florida Bear Hunt

By Amy Green
Published August 10, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Permit sales for Florida's first bear hunt in two decades are on track outpace the state's bear population.

Hunters have purchased more than 1,300 permits since they went on sale a week ago, nearly half the number of bears in the state.

The permits will be available until the day before the hunt begins Oct. 24.

There's no limit on the number of permits available. Instead the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will end the hunt early as it reaches its goal of 320 bears.

The permits cost $100 for residents and $300 for non-residents. The commission says proceeds will benefit bear conservation.

The hunt is aimed at reducing the state's growing population of the animal that has become a nuisance in many neighborhoods. Bears were removed from Florida’s threatened list in 2012.

Some environmentalists have filed suit seeking to stop the hunt, calling it unconstitutional.

Central Florida News florida fish and wildlife conservation commission bear hunt Environment
