Spotlight: Florida Artists Commemorate Beloved Tree, "The Senator"

Through September, the Museum of Seminole County History is hosting an exhibit of works crafted by Florida artists using remains from a beloved tree nicknamed “The Senator.”

At 3,500 years old, 126 feet tall, and more than 17 feet wide, The Senator was one of the oldest and largest Bald Cypress trees in the world when it was burned down in 2012.

90.7’s Nicole Creston spoke to Museum of Seminole County History Coordinator Kim Nelson and Parks & Rec Manager Shorty Robbins about the exhibit.

