U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown Files Lawsuit To Stop Florida Redistricting

By Catherine Welch
Published August 6, 2015 at 12:33 PM EDT
Photo: File, Catherine Welch
Photo: File, Catherine Welch

Congresswoman Corrine Brown has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to prevent Florida lawmakers from redrawing her district. Brown said a proposed new map dilutes the minority vote.

Brown’s district currently runs north to south linking parts of Jacksonville, Gainesville, and the Orlando area. A new map turns the district sideways, sending it west to Tallahassee. And that, Brown said, will prevent any African American from representing the 5th District.

“We aren’t talking about Republicans or Democrats, we’re talking about representative government,” said Brown. “We need to make sure that we have an opportunity to elect candidates of our choice.”

Browns lawsuit in federal court attempts to block lawmakers from changing her district when they meet next week to draw new maps. They’re redoing the maps because the Florida Supreme Court threw out the current ones, ruling that they were politically influenced.

