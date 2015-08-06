New Declines In Revenue, Attendance For SeaWorld

Attendance and revenue continue to slide at SeaWorld.

Net income is down 84 percent despite a media campaign aimed at enhancing SeaWorld's image after an orca killed a trainer in 2010.

The company’s latest earnings reveal a battered image and stiffening competition from Disney and Universal remain challenges.

SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby says the company's problems are temporary.

"Where this country is headed is wild animals and wild places are in trouble, and as a company why we do what we do helps those animals and our incredible animal care can also help animals in the wild."

Manby says as the company's marketing communicates this message people will respond.

SeaWorld blames declines in revenue and attendance on bad weather in Texas, brand challenges in California and a late Easter, which shifted some schools' spring break.