© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conversations: Zimmerman Attorney Now Represents Family Of Black Cincinnati Man Slain By White Officer

By Amy Green
Published August 5, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Mark O'Mara. Photo by Amy Green
Mark O'Mara. Photo by Amy Green

A Cincinnati man is the latest African-American slain in a confrontation with a white officer.

Samuel DuBose was shot during a traffic stop. Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. He says he's innocent.

Central Florida attorney Mark O'Mara is representing the DuBose family. He represented George Zimmerman during the trial that led to his acquittal in Travyon Martin's death.

90.7's Amy Green talked with O'Mara. She began the conversation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsGeorge ZimmermanMark O'MaraSamuel Dubose
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details