The State Of Towing In Orange County

Orange County commissioners will get a look Tuesday at whether changes to the county’s towing ordinance have done any good.

The county has received a number of complaints – centered mainly in the tourist-driven I-Drive area where cars were being towed at a soaring rate. There were complaints about unclear towing rules, illegal towing, and a confusing and generally unpleasant process of getting back your car.

So last November the ordinance was tweaked. Those changes were designed to make it easier to get your car back, such as requiring towing companies to take credit cards. The changes also ban predatory towing.

How is it going? Well, commissioners will get an update on how those changes have affected towing in Orange County.