Orlando Homeless Shelter Considers Buying City-Owned Land in Parramore

City-owned land in Parramore is under consideration to be the Orlando Union Rescue Mission’s new home. The shelter would go up at Anderson and Terry Streets, next to the Orlando Utilities Commission chiller plant—one mile from the Citrus Bowl.

The shelter would house 150 men—thirty more than the Mission’s current facility on Central Boulevard.

Mission officials had initially asked the Orange County board for approval to build a men’s shelter west of downtown, but the board denied the request. Mission staff filed an appeal, but withdrew the request earlier this week.

District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill said neighbors west of Parramore had expressed concerns about the shelter moving near them. She believes the facility belongs in Parramore.

“This is possibly a win-win for my constituents on the west side and also for the homeless residents of Orlando that we have in that downtown corridor. To have that shelter still centrally located where the majority of our homeless are and to still get all around services is good for our homeless population," she said.

The Mission will have to relocate to make way for the Orlando Magic’s multi-million dollar entertainment complex.