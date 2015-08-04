© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Florida's Natural Environment And The Challenge Of A Growing Population

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 4, 2015 at 7:31 AM EDT
Most of Florida’s wetlands have been drained and converted into croplands in the past 100 years. Photo: Deb Willard, USGS
Most of Florida’s wetlands have been drained and converted into croplands in the past 100 years. Photo: Deb Willard, USGS

For the first time in 20 years, Florida wildlife officials are issuing permits to hunt bears. The hunt, which starts in October, is part of a plan to manage the growing black bear population.

But environmentalists say it’s a bad idea, and a lawsuit was filed last week to stop the hunt. Even some hunters say there are some aspects of the hunt that should be changed. Chuck O'Neal from the League of Women Voters of Florida and Brad McNaughton, president of the Central Florida Bear Hunters Association join us to discuss the upcoming black bear season.

Also, development is changing Florida’s wetlands. Tampa Bay times environmental reporter Craig Pittman joins the program to talk about the impact of surging population growth and urban sprawl and the national and state policies aimed at preserving the state’s wetlands. Then 90.7's Amy Green explains how the owners of the Deseret Ranches near Orlando are making plans for a big development on that ranch land.

And later in the program, University of Central Florida professor of Biology Linda Walters talks about the effort to filter the Indian River lagoon naturally - using oysters.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionindian river lagoonenvironmentDevelopmentbear huntoystersEnvironment
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details