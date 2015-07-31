Orlando City Soccer Stadium to Accommodate 25K People

25,500.

That’s the number of people who’ll be able to attend Orlando City Soccer games once the stadium opens next fall.

Officials announced plans Friday to increase the number of fans able to attend after home games consistently sold out.

Orlando City Soccer Club president Phil Rawlins said accommodating more fans would require more land and time for construction.

“We don’t have a greenfield site to work with. We love the existing design. Didn’t want to change that. Very happy with it, so we’ve worked to change the capacity on the existing design.”

About 33,900 fans attend home games at the Citrus Bowl on average.

When asked about the new stadium accommodating less fans than the Citrus Bowl, Rawlins responded, “I would encourage the people that are on the outside right now trying to get in—get a season ticket—it’s the least expensive way to watch the game, and then secondly, it’s the way to guarantee yourself a seat.”

Orlando City Soccer will offer 18 thousand season tickets.

Rawlins said he does not anticipate raising ticket prices to meet the demand for seats.

The Lion’s new stadium is slated to be Major League Soccer’s third largest stadium.