Judge Drops Voter Fraud Lawsuit Against Eatonville Mayor

Eatonville mayor Anthony Grant will not stand trial for alleged voter fraud. A judge ordered today to drop the case filed by former mayor Bruce Mount after the town’s election in March.

The judge ruled that Mount failed to file suit against the Eatonville Canvassing Board within ten days of the election.

“The judge and their attorneys don’t think that the will of the people being affected is more important than some technicality,” said Mount’s attorney Jacob Stuart.

Mount lost his seat to Grant, who won by a landslide of absentee ballots. Mount accused Grant of bribing residents to vote for him.

Grant is still under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for voter fraud.

Neither Grant’s attorney nor the Eatonville Canvassing Board could be reached for comment.