Intersection: Friday News Round Table

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush comes to the I-4 corridor, with a pitch to Hispanic voters. He wants a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants - but don’t call it amnesty - call it legal status. Is it just semantics or is it a real distinction?

Then, two south Florida families hold out hope for their missing teenage sons. Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen’s boat was found drifting, capsized off Ponce Inlet in Volusia County, with no sign of the two 14-year-olds. Questions remain about how the boat ended up in deep water. The Coast guard is leading that massive search and volunteers are helping out any way they can including with private drones.

And- development is an economic driver - but it can also drive a wedge between residents. Big changes are coming to rural swathes of Orange County, the city of Eatonville is facing an uncertain future, and Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer talks infrastructure and homelessness as he outlines the city’s budget and its future. Are big developments changing the view from your front porch?

It's the Friday News Round Table with Frank Torres from the Orlando Political Observer, Jason Garcia from Florida Trend Magazine, and Beth Kassab from the Orlando Sentinel.