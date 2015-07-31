© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Friday News Round Table

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 31, 2015 at 8:34 AM EDT
Jeb Bush talks with community and faith leaders during a swing through central Florida./Photo: Catherine Welch
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush comes to the I-4 corridor, with a pitch to Hispanic voters. He wants a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants - but don’t call it amnesty - call it legal status. Is it just semantics or is it a real distinction?

Then, two south Florida families hold out hope for their missing teenage sons. Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen’s boat was found drifting, capsized off Ponce Inlet in Volusia County, with no sign of the two 14-year-olds. Questions remain about how the boat ended up in deep water. The Coast guard is leading that massive search and volunteers are helping out any way they can including with private drones.

And- development is an economic driver - but it can also drive a wedge between residents. Big changes are coming to rural swathes of Orange County, the city of Eatonville is facing an uncertain future, and Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer talks infrastructure and homelessness as he outlines the city’s budget and its future. Are big developments changing the view from your front porch?

It's the Friday News Round Table with Frank Torres from the Orlando Political Observer, Jason Garcia from Florida Trend Magazine, and Beth Kassab from the Orlando Sentinel.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
