© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UPDATE: Environmentalists File Suit Over Bear Hunt

By Amy Green
Published July 31, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Human-black bear interaction is on the rise in parts of Florida, including Seminole County. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Environmentalists filed suit Friday against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeking to stop the state's first bear hunt in two decades.

They say the hunt scheduled for October is unconstitutional.

The conservation group Speak Up Wekiva filed the lawsuit in Leon County.

Environmental activist Chuck O'Neal also is part of the suit. He says the hunt is in conflict with the commission's constitutionally mandated mission for conservation.

"You have political appointees sitting on that commission that have an agenda, and their agenda is not preserving wildlife. Their agenda is expanding hunting opportunities in the state of Florida."

The hunt is aimed at reducing the state's growing bear population by 320 bears. Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. Permits go on sale Monday.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbear huntEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details