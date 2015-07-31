UPDATE: Environmentalists File Suit Over Bear Hunt

Environmentalists filed suit Friday against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeking to stop the state's first bear hunt in two decades.

They say the hunt scheduled for October is unconstitutional.

The conservation group Speak Up Wekiva filed the lawsuit in Leon County.

Environmental activist Chuck O'Neal also is part of the suit. He says the hunt is in conflict with the commission's constitutionally mandated mission for conservation.

"You have political appointees sitting on that commission that have an agenda, and their agenda is not preserving wildlife. Their agenda is expanding hunting opportunities in the state of Florida."

The hunt is aimed at reducing the state's growing bear population by 320 bears. Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. Permits go on sale Monday.