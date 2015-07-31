Bond Revoked For Man Charged With Shooting At George Zimmerman

The man charged with shooting at George Zimmerman is headed to jail. A judge revoked Matthew Apperson’s bond for allegedly urinating on a neighbor’s doorstep.

Police says Apperson urinated on a neighbor’s door last month. It happened while he was on bond for charges that he shot at George Zimmerman. And that’s what sparked a circuit court judge to revoked Apperson’s bond, sending him to jail.

Apperson denies he that he pee’d on his neighbor’s door.

Zimmerman’s attorney says his client feels safer knowing Apperson is behind bars. Apperson is charged with attempted second degree murder for firing at Zimmerman as they were driving in traffic back in May.

Zimmerman is the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of murder in the shooting death of unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.