© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange Co. Teachers Union Leaders Ousted By Nat'l Organization

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 30, 2015 at 10:21 AM EDT
education-2

The American Federation of Teachers says it used a “very rarely exercised power” to oust leaders of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. The national teachers union announced it has removed OCCTA president Diana Moore and the local board of directors.

AFT president Randi Weingarten said the decision was made after an internal investigation concluded that local leaders were flouting union rules, holding unfair elections, and refusing assistance from state and national unions.

“There is a need to restore transparency, restore order, and restore democracy for the members,” said Weingarten.

The AFT has appointed a new administrator, who will arrive in Orange County next week. Weingarten says her organization aims to help local members regroup and “to be out within a year. To help them rebuild their local…grow their democracy, do whatever we need to do to help them re-tool their constitution and by-laws if they think that that’s necessary, have new elections, and leave.”

Moore could not be reached for comment.

Tags
Central Florida News
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details