Orange Co. Teachers Union Leaders Ousted By Nat'l Organization

The American Federation of Teachers says it used a “very rarely exercised power” to oust leaders of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. The national teachers union announced it has removed OCCTA president Diana Moore and the local board of directors.

AFT president Randi Weingarten said the decision was made after an internal investigation concluded that local leaders were flouting union rules, holding unfair elections, and refusing assistance from state and national unions.

“There is a need to restore transparency, restore order, and restore democracy for the members,” said Weingarten.

The AFT has appointed a new administrator, who will arrive in Orange County next week. Weingarten says her organization aims to help local members regroup and “to be out within a year. To help them rebuild their local…grow their democracy, do whatever we need to do to help them re-tool their constitution and by-laws if they think that that’s necessary, have new elections, and leave.”

Moore could not be reached for comment.