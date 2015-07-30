Landlords Sought To House The Homeless In Central Florida

Advocates for housing the homeless are asking landlords to step up and help. They need up to 500 rental units just in the next year.

Landlords would get vouchers covering most of the rent. Those vouchers will come from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the VA, and local agencies – but the program will run out of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

Executive Director Martha Are said tenants arrive understanding their responsibilities as a renter. “And my experience is landlords wish that all their tenants go that support,” said Are. “But these tenant will come with that support, these tenants will come with some rental assistance, the rent’s going to come on time.”

This plea for landlords is part of a push to get all of the nearly 300 homeless veterans in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties into housing by the end of the year.